BBC reporter comes under fire for tweets supporting Hitler

BBC digital reporter Tala Halawa's 2014 antisemitic tweets were unearthed recently.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 24, 2021 02:45
A general view of the Broadcasting House at BBC headquarters in Central London in 2017.
A general view of the Broadcasting House at BBC headquarters in Central London in 2017.
(photo credit: VUK VALCIC/SOPA IMAGES/LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES)
BBC News correspondent Tala Halawa has recently come under fire for a series of antisemitic tweets that have been unearthed by pro-Israel Twitter user Gnasherjew, according to Honest Reporting.
Halawa is a BBC digital journalist who specializes in Palestinian affairs and covers the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 
In one of the tweets from July 2014, Halawa wrote that “#Israel is more #Nazi than #Hitler! Oh, #Hitlerwasright #IDF go to hell.”
In another post on Facebook, she shared an image with the slogan “Solution for Israel Palestinian conflict – relocate Israel into United States,” which she captioned to be an “easy and simple world solution! To enlightening the ‘dark radical’ middle east."
This same image was also shared by UK Labour Party politician Naz Shah, leading to her suspension in 2016.
Almost three years after she published these posts, Halawa was hired by the BBC
In a comment to The Spectator, a BBC spokesperson said, “These tweets predate the individual’s employment with the BBC but we are nevertheless taking this very seriously and are investigating.”
In their article Honest Reporting stated, “these are not the tweets of an objective reporter. Quite simply, not only does Halawa fail to meet BBC’s own stated requirements, she represents the polar opposite of what is expected of any professional journalist.”


Tags BBC antisemitism labour antisemitism
