BDS: New York, New Jersey activists to block Israeli cargo ship

Scheduled for 6 a.m. EST at the Maher Terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey – which, despite being in New Jersey, is still part of the Port of New York – the activists are set to block the ship ZIM Qingdao, operated by the Israeli international shipping company ZIM, from unloading.

According to a press release, this is part of a global movement, with over 8,000 people worldwide pledging to mobilize at different ports around the world to #BlockTheBoat.

This is not the first time BDS activists have mobilized at ports to stop Israeli cargo ships from unloading.

On June 2, 2021, protesters flocked to Seattle to stop another ZIM cargo ship.

Later, BDS activists blocked another ZIM cargo ship in Oakland . That effort ended in a victory for the activists, with the ship turning back to sea after workers with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 10 declined to cross the line of protesters to unload the ship’s cargo.

Sue Fishkoff/JTA and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

