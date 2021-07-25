The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BDS: New York, New Jersey activists to block Israeli cargo ship

This is part of a global movement, with over 8,000 people worldwide pledging to mobilize at different ports around the world to #BlockTheBoat.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 25, 2021 01:56
Around 2,500 BDS protesters are seen flocking to the Port of Oakland, California, to stop a cargo ship operated by the Israeli-based ZIM company from unloading in protest of Operation Protective Edge, on August 16. 2014. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Around 2,500 BDS protesters are seen flocking to the Port of Oakland, California, to stop a cargo ship operated by the Israeli-based ZIM company from unloading in protest of Operation Protective Edge, on August 16. 2014.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Thousands of activists in New York City and New Jersey are set to mobilize at the Port of New York Sunday morning to block an Israeli-operated cargo ship from unloading in solidarity with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.
Scheduled for 6 a.m. EST at the Maher Terminal in Elizabeth, New Jersey – which, despite being in New Jersey, is still part of the Port of New York – the activists are set to block the ship ZIM Qingdao, operated by the Israeli international shipping company ZIM, from unloading.
According to a press release, this is part of a global movement, with over 8,000 people worldwide pledging to mobilize at different ports around the world to #BlockTheBoat.
This is not the first time BDS activists have mobilized at ports to stop Israeli cargo ships from unloading.
On June 2, 2021, protesters flocked to Seattle to stop another ZIM cargo ship.
Later, BDS activists blocked another ZIM cargo ship in Oakland. That effort ended in a victory for the activists, with the ship turning back to sea after workers with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 10 declined to cross the line of protesters to unload the ship’s cargo.
The Oakland incident was led by the San Francisco-based Arab Resource and Organizing Center, or AROC, as part of its weeklong “Block the Boat” campaign conceived as a response to Israeli actions in Gaza during the 11-day conflict last month, known as Operation Guardian of the Walls.
However, it is rooted in a similar incident from 2014, when protesters in Oakland gathered to stop another ZIM cargo ship from unloading during Operation Protective Edge.
The Jerusalem Post sent press queries to ZIM and the event's organizers.
Sue Fishkoff/JTA and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


