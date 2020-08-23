‘Jews Want A Race War’ sign hung on busy Los Angeles highway overpass

In some photos of it posted on social media, the sign is accompanied by another publicizing the website Goyimtv.com. The site includes a video of supporters standing on the overpass with the signs.

Goyimtv’s website states that “All members of the community and wider society should be treated as equals with the same rights, regardless of their race, age, sex, religion, political beliefs, or any other immutable attribute or self assigned designation UNLESS YOU’RE A JEW or THE SHABBOS EQUIVALENT.”

The Los Angeles office of the Anti-Defamation League tweeted that it is aware of the banner and is working with local police to identify the perpetrators.

