Posters associating Jews with coronavirus appeared in Neuquén

Antisemitic posters appeared in various parts of the city Neuquén, the capital of an Argentinian province bearing the same name, according to Monitoring Antisemitism Worldwide.Some of the outrageous messages that were put up included: "Argentine: realize that the coronavirus is a maneuver to install a world Jewish dictatorship," and "The virus is the Jews." Delegations of Argentine Israelite Associations expressed its concerns over the incident."Coronavirus, the ideal cover to install a Jewish world government," said in another poster. It is unclear who is behind the move, but similar antisemitic incidents took place several times last year as well.
