Pro-BDS Rashida Tlaib wins Michigan Democratic primary

WASHINGTON — Rashida Tlaib , one of two Congress members to support the boycott Israel movement, defeated a challenger in her Michigan district’s Democratic primary as she bids for a second term.

Major media on Wednesday declared Tlaib the winner against Brenda Jones, who had preceded her in representing the Detroit-area district.

Tlaib, a Palestinian American, favors a binational state as an outcome of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She and Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, favor the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.