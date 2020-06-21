The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

Roger Waters: Technique used in George Floyd's killing taught by IDF

In the video, Waters claimed Sheldon Adelson is the puppet master of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 21, 2020 21:31
FILE PHOTO: British rock star Roger Waters walks along the Israeli barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem (photo credit: REUTERS/AHMAD MEZHIR/FILE PHOTO)
FILE PHOTO: British rock star Roger Waters walks along the Israeli barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem
(photo credit: REUTERS/AHMAD MEZHIR/FILE PHOTO)
Roger Waters, co-founder of the British progressive rock band Pink Floyd, appeared on the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency Saturday, in which he claimed that Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a long-time supporter of conservative and right-wing causes, is a 'puppet master' controlling US President Donald Trump, while Israel is responsible for teaching US police forces tactics resulting in the death of African-American men.
In the video, which was first highlighted by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Waters claimed Adelson is the puppet master of Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (though he mistakenly uses the name Greenberg). He further said that Adelson is a "right-wing fascist racist bigot."
Waters also made mention of Jews, saying that Adelson "believes that only Jews - only Jewish people - are completely human," adding that "they are attached in some way - God's Chosen People," and that Adelson "[believes] everybody on Earth is there to serve them."
Also expressing his opinion of Trump, Waters said that Adelson is part of Trump's 'little' male anatomy.
On the topic of George Floyd, Waters said that US police forces regularly used a technique invented by the IDF, referring to them as "the occupation forces," which is commonly used by Hamas and PA news stations to describe the IDF.
The use of this technique, Waters claims, by US police forces was due to the IDF 'efficiency' in "murdering Palestinians in the occupied territories."
Waters also spoke of Zionism, calling it "an ugly stain, and it needs to be gently removed by us."
Waters left Pink Floyd in the mid-1980s, and has in recent years become a figure head of the BDS movement and anti-Israel boycott. 


Tags bds roger waters sheldon adelson
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by