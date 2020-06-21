Roger Waters: Technique used in George Floyd's killing taught by IDF

In the video, which was first highlighted by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Waters claimed Adelson is the puppet master of Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman (though he mistakenly uses the name Greenberg). He further said that Adelson is a "right-wing fascist racist bigot."

Waters also made mention of Jews, saying that Adelson "believes that only Jews - only Jewish people - are completely human," adding that "they are attached in some way - God's Chosen People," and that Adelson "[believes] everybody on Earth is there to serve them."

Also expressing his opinion of Trump, Waters said that Adelson is part of Trump's 'little' male anatomy.

On the topic of George Floyd, Waters said that US police forces regularly used a technique invented by the IDF, referring to them as "the occupation forces," which is commonly used by Hamas and PA news stations to describe the IDF.

The use of this technique, Waters claims, by US police forces was due to the IDF 'efficiency' in "murdering Palestinians in the occupied territories."

Waters also spoke of Zionism, calling it "an ugly stain, and it needs to be gently removed by us."

Waters left Pink Floyd in the mid-1980s, and has in recent years become a figure head of the BDS movement and anti-Israel boycott.

Roger Waters, co-founder of the British progressive rock band Pink Floyd, appeared on the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency Saturday, in which he claimed that Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a long-time supporter of conservative and right-wing causes, is a 'puppet master' controlling US President Donald Trump, while Israel is responsible for teaching US police forces tactics resulting in the death of African-American men.