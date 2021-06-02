Seattle Protest group to block Israeli ship

A BDS protest group in Seattle is attempting to stop an Israeli ship from docking in the city port, according to a statement by the group.The announcement makes no mention of the goal of stopping the boat from docking, aside from general declarations of "#ShutDownApartheid".
The ship belongs to the Israeli shipping company Zim, that in 2018 joined into a partnership with the 2M Alliance, one of the world’s largest shipping groups, to open trade lines between the east coast of the United States and Asia.It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since February 2021.
Seattle BDS activists are planning to block an Israeli ship from docking on June 2nd. pic.twitter.com/xVC4QrkK7g— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 31, 2021
The ship belongs to the Israeli shipping company Zim, that in 2018 joined into a partnership with the 2M Alliance, one of the world’s largest shipping groups, to open trade lines between the east coast of the United States and Asia.It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) since February 2021.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}