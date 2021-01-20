The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Spanish court acquits boycott supporters who wanted Matisyahu ousted

A court in Spain has acquitted eight anti-Israel activists of hate crime charges for their role in demanding that the Jewish-American singer Matisyahu declare his support for Palestinian statehood.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ  
JANUARY 20, 2021 06:24
Matisyahu with Ephraim Rosenstein at Jerusalem's Beit Avi Chai, May 28, 2018. (photo credit: MAOZ VISTUCH)
Matisyahu with Ephraim Rosenstein at Jerusalem's Beit Avi Chai, May 28, 2018.
(photo credit: MAOZ VISTUCH)
A court in Spain has acquitted eight anti-Israel activists of hate crime charges for their role in demanding that the Jewish-American singer Matisyahu declare his support for Palestinian statehood as a condition for his performance at a music festival.
The Valencia Appeals Court on Jan. 11 acquitted the members of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel of the charges brought in 2017 by a pro-Israel organization over their role in the 2015 action against the singer, whose real name is Matthew Paul Miller, El Salto reported Monday.
The court accepted the defendants’ claim that their action on Matisyahu was protected by freedom of expression and that their intention was not to discriminate against Matisyahu because he is Jewish but to protest Israel’s policies.
Matisyahu had been invited to perform at the Rototom music festival in 2015. But a campaign prompted the organizers to demand that Matisyahu, who is not an Israeli citizen but has performed in Israel and at an AIPAC junket, make the declaration on Palestinian statehood if he wishes to perform. The activists were part of the campaign and Matisyahu was the only performer asked to make statements about the subject.
Matisyahu refused, and amid an outcry the organizers withdrew the demand and apologized to the performer.
Spanish courts in recent years have voided dozens of motions, including by municipalities, declaring support for BDS. The courts cited various grounds for their rulings, including constitutional provisions against discrimination.


Tags bds spain Matisyahu
