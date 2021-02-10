IDF demolishes home of terrorist who murdered Esther Horgen

Palestinian Mohammad Maroh Kabaha was indicted for Horgen's murder last week. He killed her while she was on a run in Reihan forest.

The IDF Prosecution has said that Kabaha confessed to the crime, reenacted it, and even helped them locate Horgen’s cell phone that he had tossed aside.

At a hearing regarding Kabaha’s detention, the defense did not try to seek bail.

The High Court of Justice approved the IDF’s request on Wednesday to demolish both the second and third floors of the building where Kabaha and his family lived.

IDF and Border Police forces are currently operating in the village of Tora in the Menashe Regional Brigade area to demolish the two floors where the terrorist who murdered the late Esther Horgen lived, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit.This is a developing story. Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.