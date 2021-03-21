1 killed, 3 injured in 'terrorist attack' in southern Iran - IRGC

An explosion killed one person and injured three others in an attack carried out by a "terrorist group affiliated with the global arrogance (a term generally used to describe the US and its allies)" in Saravan in southeastern Iran on Sunday, according to Iranian media.

The incident comes just weeks after unrest swept the area after at least one person was killed in a clash near the Pakistani border between security forces and fuel smugglers. An Iranian border guard was killed in the unrest, according to Iranian media.

Earlier this month, IRGC engineering forces were targeted by a militant group in the Saravan region, injuring one and leading to one soldier going missing.

During the unrest , protesters occupied government offices in the Iranian city of Saravan – the capital of Saravan County in the Sistan and Baluchestan province – over the killing of fuel traders on the border of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic.

The Jerusalem Post verified video footage on Twitter that shows Iranians in Saravan protesting against the regime. The Islamic republic shut down the Internet in the region due to the revolt.

Radio Farda reported that five people were injured on February 23 during the violence.

The IRGC used live fire on protesters, causing the deaths and wounded.

Iranian border guards opened fire on protesters at a police station in Taftan in southwestern Baluchistan, which resulted in the death of one protester and several injured. Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor of the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, told Iranian state TV about the clash at the police station.

The IRGC has sought over the years to stop fuel smuggling in the impoverished desert province by “digging holes” along the border, Radio Farda reported, adding that fuel traders have resisted because of the need to earn a living.

Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.