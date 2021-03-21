The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

1 killed, 3 injured in 'terrorist attack' in southern Iran - IRGC

The incident comes just weeks after unrest swept the area after a clash with fuel smugglers along the Pakistani-Iranian border.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 21, 2021 12:37
Site of explosion in Saravan, Iran, March, 2021 (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
Site of explosion in Saravan, Iran, March, 2021
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
An explosion killed one person and injured three others in an attack carried out by a "terrorist group affiliated with the global arrogance (a term generally used to describe the US and its allies)" in Saravan in southeastern Iran on Sunday, according to Iranian media.
The incident comes just weeks after unrest swept the area after at least one person was killed in a clash near the Pakistani border between security forces and fuel smugglers. An Iranian border guard was killed in the unrest, according to Iranian media.
Earlier this month, IRGC engineering forces were targeted by a militant group in the Saravan region, injuring one and leading to one soldier going missing.
During the unrest, protesters occupied government offices in the Iranian city of Saravan – the capital of Saravan County in the Sistan and Baluchestan province – over the killing of fuel traders on the border of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic.
The Jerusalem Post verified video footage on Twitter that shows Iranians in Saravan protesting against the regime. The Islamic republic shut down the Internet in the region due to the revolt.
Radio Farda reported that five people were injured on February 23 during the violence.
The IRGC used live fire on protesters, causing the deaths and wounded.
Iranian border guards opened fire on protesters at a police station in Taftan in southwestern Baluchistan, which resulted in the death of one protester and several injured. Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor of the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, told Iranian state TV about the clash at the police station.
The IRGC has sought over the years to stop fuel smuggling in the impoverished desert province by “digging holes” along the border, Radio Farda reported, adding that fuel traders have resisted because of the need to earn a living.
Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.


Tags Iran Attack IRGC Explosion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by