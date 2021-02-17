1,000 Russia-donated vaccines enter Gaza

Israel allowed 1,000 of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines to be transferred to the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The doses were on their way to the Erez border crossing, following approval from the Defense Ministry.

Russia donated 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Palestinian Authority last week, and the PA requested that the IDF allow 1,000 to be sent to Gaza for use by health workers.

The transfer had been held up by debates in Israel, including a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, as to whether to demand that Hamas release to civilians it is holding hostage in Gaza, Abera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, that Hamas has kept since 2014.

On Tuesday, the PA called on the international community to pressure Israel into allowing vaccines into Gaza.

The PA plans to transfer more doses of the vaccine to Gaza when it receives them.

The infrastructure and limited electricity supply in Gaza do not allow for the storage of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines Israel purchased, several thousand of which it gave to the PA, and as such, Gazans can only receive the Sputnik V vaccine donations from the PA.



Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.

