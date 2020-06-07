The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
12 pro-Iran militia members killed in airstrike in Syria - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 7, 2020 07:46
A total of 12 members of pro-Iranian militias in Syria were killed overnight in an airstrike in the eastern Syrian city Deir ez-Zur, according to the Syrian Human Rights Center.
This is a developing story.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 301 to 183,979
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 07:17 AM
Coronavirus: China would make vaccine a 'global public good'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 06:11 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 904 new deaths, 27,075 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 04:05 AM
School in Sderot closes after student tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 03:43 AM
5 schools in Sde Negev region closed due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 12:46 AM
Former Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 11:52 PM
Coronavirus update: 295 people dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 07:47 PM
Moshe Bar Siman Tov: Assume we are in an outbreak of unknown magnitude
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 03:15 PM
Merkel allies criticize Trump decision to cut US troops in Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 02:38 PM
12 people lightly injured after inhaling smoke from Haifa house fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 02:36 PM
Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases, one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 02:05 PM
Three men in their 40's found dead at Lod entrance
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 01:29 PM
70-year-old woman in critical condition, almost drowned on Herzliya beach
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 11:05 AM
40-year-old motorcyclist killed in car crash in Negev
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/06/2020 11:03 AM
Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases, 197 deaths in last 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/06/2020 10:57 AM
