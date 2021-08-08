The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
14 years in prison for attempted murder of brother over homosexuality

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 8, 2021 19:35
The Tel Aviv District Court sentenced a 27-year-old resident of northern Israel to 14 years in prison, after he admitted and was convicted of attempting to murder his younger brother on the grounds of his sexual orientation. 
Another brother of the two, 30, — who also confessed and was convicted of conspiracy to commit the murder — was sentenced to six years in prison. 
According to the verdict, in 2019 the two tried to murder their 16-year-old brother in a youth center, which he fled to due to his sexual orientation.
A friend of the brothers, who confessed and was convicted of aiding and abetting sabotage with intent, was also sentenced to five and a half years in prison.


