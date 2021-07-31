17-year-old suffers heatstroke as extreme heatwave rolls into Israel

Another extreme heatwave is expected in Israel next week, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

Heavy to extreme heatwaves are predicted all across Israel next week, particularly on Wednesday and Friday, with temperatures reaching a high of 93 F (34 C) in Tel Aviv, 97 F (36 C) in Jerusalem, 100 F (38 C) in Beersheba and 107 F (42 C) in Eilat.

Israel Meteorological Service has also predicted unseasonably hot conditions in mountainous regions, as well as high humidity in the coastal area.

On Saturday, A 17-year-old Israeli was hospitalized in serious condition with signs of a heatstroke , according to Israeli media.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the teen near Merhavya and he was later admitted to the Emek Medical Center in Afula in an unconscious state.

In July, the Health Ministry called on the general public, and the elderly and patients with chronic conditions in particular, to avoid exposure to the heat and sun as much as possible, avoid unnecessary exertion, to be sure to drink water and to stay in air-condition places as much as possible.

The ministry stressed that coronavirus guidelines, such as wearing a mask indoors, must still be followed.