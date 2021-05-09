2 women, 1 child shot in Times Square, New York City

Two women and one four-year-old child were shot and hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting in Times Square, New York City, local ABC News affiliate WABC reported Saturday night.The shooting reportedly occurred when four men got into a fight and one pulled out a gun and began firing. The gunman missed his intended targets, however, and instead struck the three victims. According to WABC, their injuries are not life-threatening, with the child and one of the adults hit in the thighs and the second woman shot in the back.The four men had fled the scene, and police are currently investigating and have launched a manhunt for the gunman, a senior NYPD official told a local NBC News affiliate.In response to the shooting, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was glad the victims were not in serious condition, but criticized the shooting and the "flood of illegal guns" into the city.
"The perpetrators of this senseless violence are being tracked down and the NYPD will bring them to justice," the mayor wrote over Twitter. "The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop."