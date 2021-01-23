24-year-old settler from Givat Ronen arrested after assaulting soldiers

Border Police officers received a report of Jewish settlers throwing stones toward Palestinian bystanders. When arriving to the scene, the suspects attacked them as well.

The troops used riot control measures and dispersed the rioters, one of whom approached a soldier and shoved him before being arrested. The same individual was carrying a gun.

Later, when a police vehicle arrived to the scene in order to take in the suspect for questioning, a number of settlers stoned it as well, causing damages to police property.

A 24-year-old resident of the Givat Ronen outpost in the West Bank was arrested on Saturday after throwing stones and shoving IDF soldiers, police reported.