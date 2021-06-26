The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Report: Victims of shooting in north all from the same family

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2021 16:22
A 58-year-old man and two women aged 46 and 16 were shot to death on Saturday while driving near the town of Eilabun in the Galilee. An 8-year-old girl was also injured and was evacuated to the Poriah hospital in Tiberias.
MADA medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and declared three people dead. Reports indicate that the victims belonged to the same family.  At this point the shooters have not been located and the circumstances are unclear. The police are investigating the possibility of murder. 
British naval destroyer that angered Russia docks in Georgia
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 04:39 PM
Iraq paramilitaries show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 04:06 PM
Diaspora Minister to explore ways of assisting Miami's Jewish community
Delta variant of COVID-19 starting to dominate in S.Africa, scientist say
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 03:25 PM
Evidence found of structural damage to condo tower 3 years before collapse
Coronavirus in Binyamina: 156 verified cases in new Israeli epicenter
Man stabbed at Rishon Lezion bar brawl
Assailant stabs woman in her Haifa home; in serious condition
Colorado man who fatally shot cop killer was mistakenly slain by police
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 06:34 AM
Mexico to ask Biden, VP Harris and California to reopen US-Mexico border
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 12:56 AM
Iran should engage IAEA 'without further delay' - US official
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:48 PM
Biden says Derek Chauvin sentence seems 'appropriate'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:41 PM
Biden says partnership with Afghanistan is 'going to be sustained'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:35 PM
After Chauvin sentencing, charges remain for police officers in Floyd cas
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2021 11:12 PM
Three injured, including 8-year-old, in shooting incident in Kfar Qassem
