Report: Victims of shooting in north all from the same family

A 58-year-old man and two women aged 46 and 16 were shot to death on Saturday while driving near the town of Eilabun in the Galilee. An 8-year-old girl was also injured and was evacuated to the Poriah hospital in Tiberias.MADA medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and declared three people dead. Reports indicate that the victims belonged to the same family. At this point the shooters have not been located and the circumstances are unclear. The police are investigating the possibility of murder.