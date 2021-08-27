39-year-old DJ arrested for allegedly raping 10-year-old using Internet

A 39-year-old DJ and sound man from Neve Yamin in the West Bank was arrested Friday for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl using the Internet.

The suspect is set to appear before the Petah Tikva Magistrates Court for a hearing on extending his detention in police custody.

Reportedly, he had been speaking "intimately" with minors over the phone, online and even committing indecent acts on them. At least one of these minors was said to have been in the fourth grade, according to Ynet.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was previously arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting his partner, who had caught him committing indecent acts online. However, he was released to house arrest at the time.

Speaking to Ynet, his partner, who had been with him for over two years and had bought a wedding dress just days prior, explained that she had found his old phone one day, which he had kept using despite also upgrading to a new one, and discovered "sexual correspondence" with young girls over TikTok.

The DJ continues to deny all allegations.