40-year-old man shot, seriously injured in Umm al-Fahm

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 24, 2021 19:32
A 40-year-old man was evacuated to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula in serious condition on Monday after he was found with bullet wounds in Umm al-Fahm, an MDA spokesperson reported.


