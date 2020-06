MDA teams assisted by an IDF medical force who arrived at the scene, had to determine his death shortly after arrival. MDA paramedics Moshe Levy and Bar Cohen said that "From the road, we spotted an upside-down vehicle which had been flipped on its roof, after dropping down a 50-meter-deep valley. The driver, a 50-year-old man, was found unconscious, without a pulse, not breathing and suffering from serious head trauma."

A 50-year-old man was killed after falling down with his vehicle into a valley about 50 meters deep on route 505 from Ma'ale Ephraim towards Petzal in the Jordan Valley.