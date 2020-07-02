The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico City

By REUTERS  
JULY 2, 2020 19:34
An earthquake registered by Mexican seismological authorities at 5.5 magnitude shook buildings in central Mexico City on Thursday a week after a major temblor hit the south of the country.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
