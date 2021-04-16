7 cases of COVID-19 Indian variant discovered in Israel - Health Min.

Seven new cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 have been discovered in Israel, the Health Ministry reported Friday, according to Israeli media.Several reports have indicated that the new cases were found among Israelis returning from abroad who were not yet vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Health Ministry has stressed that at this time there is not enough available information to determine whether the variant poses a real threat to individuals who were vaccinated or to those who have recovered. The Indian variant is considered relatively aggressive and is believed to be the main cause to a recent spike in morbidity rates in India. Cases of the Indian variant have also been reported in the UK, with Sky News noting that it possesses "all the hallmarks of a very dangerous virus."
A total of 77 cases of the variant, called B.1.617, have been recorded up until April 14, according to The Times. Later on Friday, the Israeli Health Ministry issued a statement reminding people of the importance of quarantining after returning from abroad, and especially from countries that currently have high morbidity rates, such as India. Israel's overall morbidity rates continues to drop consistently, with only 95 confirmed cases registered in the past 24 hours.
Here's the same data including B.1.1.7 and plotting on a log scale pic.twitter.com/PEu3PRNUA3— Dr Duncan Robertson (@Dr_D_Robertson) April 15, 2021
