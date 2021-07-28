90 Members of Knesset send petition to Ben & Jerry's 

90 Members of Knesset across the political spectrum sent a letter to Ben & Jerry's parent company Unilever on Wednesday complaining about its decision to boycott Judea and Samaria.

The letter, initiated by MK Mairav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid) was sent to the chairman of Unilever international.

"This decision to boycott towns and cities in Israel as well as the company's attempt to force this boycott practice immediately on the Israeli manufacturer is an immoral and regrettable decision that harms all residents of Judea and Samaria, as well as hundreds of Israeli workers, Jews and Arabs alike," said the letter.