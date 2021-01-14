Coronavirus in Israel: 9,388 new cases, 1,934,685 vaccinated

There were 9,388 new coronavirus cases in Israel in the past day the Health Ministry announced Thursday morning. Some 1,934,685 Israelis have received the first coronavirus vaccination and 104,346 have received both doses of the vaccine.The Health Ministry also announced they conducted 121,485 tests - around 7.9% of tests returned a positive result. Some 1,063 of current patients are in serious condition, with 273 intubated. The death toll is 3,826. The number of new infections is not dropping or stabilizing and officials will evaluate an extension to Israel's lockdown, Health Ministry deputy director-general Prof. Itamar Grotto said in an interview to Army Radio Thursday morning.