IDF hits targets in Gaza Strip after rocket fired into Israeli territory

No injuries or damages were reported.

The rocket fire was the first in about 40 days. The last rocket fire from the Gaza Strip was reported at the end of March, when one rocket was fired from Gaza and fell in an open area in southern Israel. The IDF responded to the rocket fire in March by attacking "military positions and infrastructure used for underground activity by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip," according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced new details concerning the Badr 3 rocket in a video, according to the Palestinian Sawa news.