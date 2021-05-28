The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Abbas' resignation as Ra'am leader is a 'lie,' says Islamic Movement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2021 02:57
The Islamic Movement denied on Thursday night the news of Mansour Abbas' resignation from the leadership of the Ra'am party, claiming that it was a "lie" and a "distortion" intended to create confusion in the movement's ranks, Walla reported. 
Facebook extends ban on donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden wi
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 02:12 AM
Arab man attacked by group, incident suspected of nationalist background
Gaza operation business recovery plan praised by Manufacturers Associatio
Palestinians call for 'Day of Rage' on Friday
Israel-Gaza talks: Ashkenazi to lead Israeli delegation in Cairo
Businesses hit during IDF operation, nationwide riots to be compensated
Orna Barbivai: We need to change Israeli public diplomacy
US regrets UN move to launch Gaza probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 08:18 PM
Netanyahu agrees to extend Kohavi as IDF chief of staff
Netanyahu meets with JFNA delegation that came to stand with Israel
UN appeals for $95 mln to help Palestinians
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 05:03 PM
G7 condemns Belarus's unprecedented actions to arrest journalist
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 04:21 PM
Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss regional challenges in phone call
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 02:47 PM
Email bomb threat sent after blogger's plane was diverted over Belarus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2021 02:42 PM
Woman found dead in Eilat, brother and ex arrested
