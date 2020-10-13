The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Afghans launch counter assault after Taliban offensive overshadows talks

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 17:09
Afghan security forces launched a counter offensive in the south against Taliban fighters, officials said on Tuesday, as fighting raged for a third straight day in a major insurgent offensive that has overshadowed peace talks.
The Taliban assault on Helmand Province tests the resolve of the government at the start of talks to end the 19-year war, and could complicate President Donald Trump's pre-election pledge last week to bring home the remaining US troops by Christmas.
It is the first big Taliban offensive since talks between the government and the Taliban opened last month, and one of the biggest since the fighters committed to a ceasefire as part of a deal agreed with Washington in February to withdraw US troops.
The United States confirmed on Monday it had launched air strikes against Taliban fighters to push back the Helmand assault. US air strikes have been comparatively rare since February when Washington agreed to pull its troops out to end the longest war in US history.
Since Sunday, insurgents have seized military bases in Helmand and closed in on the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.
The Helmand governor's media office said on Tuesday Afghan special forces, aided by air strikes from the country's air force, had managed to take back five checkpoints from Taliban control, killing 23 of the group's fighters.
Jets and helicopters continued to circle Lashkar Gah through the night on Monday and on Tuesday, attacking the Taliban's positions. The US military did not immediately say whether its forces or warplanes were involved.
Around 5,100 families have been displaced by the fighting, the head of the refugee and repatriation department, Sayed Mohammad Amin, said, adding that there was an urgent need for food and shelter.
Trump, lagging in the polls ahead of an election in three weeks, has long promised to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan. The Taliban welcomed his tweet last week that the troops should be "home by Christmas."
However, the withdrawal agreement requires the fighters to halt attacks on urban areas before US troops leave. In an interview with NPR on Sunday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley stressed that the withdrawal was conditions-based.
"We're monitoring all of those conditions closely. And we're, we the military, are giving our best military advice on those conditions so that the president can make an informed, deliberate, responsible decision."
The talks between the government and Taliban in Qatar have moved slowly and are still in early stages. Both sides said on Monday that their contact groups had met.
Supreme Court ends anti-corruption lawsuit against Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 05:11 PM
Amir Haskel 'racist' video was released by sympathetic police officer
$6.8b. needed in 6 months to stop famine amid COVID-19 – UN WFP
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 04:34 PM
Twitter to pay Washington state $100,000 for campaign finance violations
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 04:24 PM
Two arrested in attempt to enter Kalandiya junction
US slams Turkey's seismic survey push in eastern Mediterranean
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 03:32 PM
Coronavirus: Netherlands reports close to 7,400 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 03:25 PM
Turkey: Ceasefire calls reasonable, but Armenian withdrawal needed
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 03:08 PM
Turkey: Caucasus ceasefire calls reasonable, Armenian withdrawal needed
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 02:53 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll exceeds 29,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 02:42 PM
Bat Yam resident indicted for rape of neighbor's child
Fifty cases of blood infection Leptospirosis reported in Israel
Malaysia reports 660 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/13/2020 02:12 PM
Israel Police ticket 4,512 people for coronavirus lockdown violations
Coronavirus facility commander allows man to leave room, removed
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by