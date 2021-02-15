IDF launches surprise IAF exercise

The IDF announced early Monday morning that the IAF started the "Vered Hagalil" surprise exercise.

The exercise, that started on Sunday and operated under the directive of the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, is designed to improve Air Force readiness for combat in the Northern arena, an IDF statement said.

During the exercise, elevated level of IDF aircrafts, jets and helicopter traffic will be felt across the country, and a number of explosions may be heard in northern Israel. The exercise is expected to end on Wednesday.

The "Vered Hagalil" exercise simulates combat scenarios in the Northern front , and will test all components in the IAF's core missions, including maintaining aerial superiority, protecting the country's skies, as well as attacking and gathering intelligence.

The exercise will examine the planning, control and execution processes of these missions, as well as end-to-end logistics and technological capabilities, with an emphasis on maintaining aerial freedom of action and full functional continuity.

