Syrian air defense says it shot at drones near Jebleh

Syrian air defense says it fired at drones near the northern city of Jableh on the coast of Syria. Syrian State media SANA says that it intercepted drones near the city. “Air strikes have been averted in the past months against terrorist organizations striking at Khmeimim air base in Latakia province,” SANA said.
Russia has an air base in Khmeimim and it has often been attacked by Syrian rebel drones. However Russia’s RT expanded on the claim and said social media posts and Lebanese army sources had said the “two reconnaissance aircraft belonging to Israel violated Lebanese airspace in the south.” This article asserted that the aircraft flew near Kafr Kala and the town of Yaroun and also near Naqourah. Yaroun is near the Israeli community of Yiron.Other media reported on Syrian state media claims it was not entirely clear if the Syrian air defense had intercepted anything or if they were firing at drones or not.
