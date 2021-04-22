Alarms sound in southern Israel, explosions heard in Jerusalem

Alarms sounded in Abu Qrenat near Dimona in southern Israel early Thursday morning, the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit reported.Residents from nearby villages reported hearing "loud explosions" that "shook the houses."Residents in central Israel and in Jerusalem reported hearing a loud explosions as well. According to unconfirmed reports, the explosions may have been the result of a patriot battery responding to a missile launched toward Israel. However, it is unclear at this point where the missile was launched from. The IDF is investigating the incident.This is a developing story.
