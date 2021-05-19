Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizes US for selling arms to Israel

Ocasio-Cortez has been unabashedly critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies since joining Congress in 2018 but has stopped short of endorsing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement that her colleagues Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib champion.



Congress, led by Democrats, pressured Biden on Wednesday to pause the transfer of precision-guided missiles to Israel, which would be the first time in the history of the US-Israel relationship that it pressured the president to restrain Israel instead of giving it free rein.

Congressman Gregory Meeks, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee considered sending the Biden administration a letter asking it to defer for a week or so granting an export license, a key step in the transfer of more than $700 million in precision-guided missiles, according to a congressional staffer familiar with the discussion.

The deal primarily focused on Israel acquiring US accurate missiles and special munition capabilities.