The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Congress could ask Biden to delay missile aid to Israel amid fighting

Biden spoke Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and broached a ceasefire while supporting Israel’s “right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.”

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
MAY 19, 2021 03:41
U.S. House of Representatives votes on Trump impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
U.S. House of Representatives votes on Trump impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
(JTA) — President Joseph Biden “expressed support for a ceasefire,” the White House said, as fighting continued and the number of Gaza Palestinians killed topped 200.
A key congressional panel meantime may call on Biden to pause for a week or so the process transferring of precision-guided missiles to Israel, which would be the first time in the history of the US-Israel relationship that Congress pressured the president to restrain Israel instead of giving it freer rein.
The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said that 213 people had been killed since hostilities erupted on May 10, including 61 children. It’s not clear how many deaths are the result of Israeli missile attacks on the strip and how many are the result of rockets fired by Hamas and other militant groups falling short. So far, rocket fire from Gaza has killed at least 12 people in Israel, with most of the thousands of rockets fired intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
Fighting resumed midday after a lull of several hours to allow the transfer to Gaza of fuel for humanitarian reasons. A rocket hit inside Israel near Gaza’s border killed at least two Thai agricultural workers, bringing Israel’s casualties to 12.
Sirens sounded across southern Israel, including Beersheba, Ashkelon, and Ashdod, and residents were instructed to enter bomb shelters.
Biden spoke Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and broached a ceasefire while supporting Israel’s “right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks.”
Israeli officials were in their public statements showing no sign of backing down. Benny Gantz, the defense minister, said every member of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, should consider himself vulnerable.
“We have a bank of targets that is full and we want to continue to create pressure on Hamas,” Kann Israel Radio quoted the army spokesman, Hidai Zilberman, as saying.
Biden’s language signaled that he may be ready to increase pressure on Israel to bring the war to a conclusion. “He encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” said the White House statement describing the call. “The two leaders discussed progress in Israel’s military operations against Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza. The President expressed his support for a ceasefire and discussed U.S. engagement with Egypt and other partners towards that end.”
Biden so far has used the US veto to keep the US Security Council from considering the fighting.
For the first time in the US Israel relationship. Congress, led by Democrats, appeared ready to push harder for restraint on Israel than the executive branch. Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee is considering sending the Biden administration a letter asking it to defer for a week or so granting an export license, a key step in the transfer of more than $700 million in precision-guided missiles, according to a congressional staffer familiar with the discussion.
Meeks replaced Eliot Engel, one of Congress’s most pro-Israel stalwarts who was ousted last year in a primary, as chairman. Progressives who are now among the most critical of Israel’s actions backed Engel’s primary challenger, Jamaal Bowman, who went on to win, but Meeks was considered a centrist and went out of his way last year during jostling to replace Engel as chairman to reassure pro-Israel groups that he would never touch assistance to Israel.
Whether or not to send the letter is still under discussion, said the staffer. The aim of the letter would be to allow Congress members to gather more information about the export license while the war is underway, and would not delay the transfer of the arms which won’t take place for a year.
The latest round of fighting however has triggered tectonic shifts in how Congressional Democrats relate to Israel, with party members last Thursday exchanging impassioned speeches over which side was more to blame in the conflict.
Ominously for the centrist pro-Israel community, which has counted on Jewish lawmakers to be its first line of access in Congress, it has been Jewish members who have led calls for a cease-fire. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Jewish freshman Democrat from Georgia, led a call by 28 Democrats in the senate for a Ceasefire, and 12 of the 25 Jewish Democrats in the House signed a letter to urge an “immediate ceasefire.” Notable among its signatories were Jerry Nadler of New York and David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who have until now been stalwarts of the centrist pro-Israel lobby.
A number of Jewish Democrats in the House have remained outspoken in their defense of Israel, including Kathy Manning of North Carolina, Elaine Luria of Virginia and Ted Deutch of Florida. “We must say unequivocally that there is no place on earth where a terrorist group firing hundreds of rockets on innocent civilians should be defended or its actions justified,” Deutch told the World Jewish Congress last week. “Not if human rights matter to us.”
The recent fighting was launched by Hamas with its rocket attacks. It was preceded by clashes in Jerusalem over planned Israeli government evictions of Palestinian families from a Jerusalem neighborhood and by restrictions of access to Palestinian worshippers.


Tags Israel Gaza United States congress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Freedom of the press must be protected - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by