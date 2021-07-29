The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Minister threatens to quit government, vote against state budget

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2021 21:41
Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata has threatened she will vote against a new state budget that would not promote Aliyah of Ethiopian Jews, the minister tweeted on Thursday.
"I will vote against a budget that won't promote the Aliyah of Ethiopian Jews in a significant manner, even if I need to resign from the government," stated Tamano-Shata.
 


