Aliyah Minister threatens to quit government, vote against state budget

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata has threatened she will vote against a new state budget that would not promote Aliyah of Ethiopian Jews, the minister tweeted on Thursday.
"I will vote against a budget that won't promote the Aliyah of Ethiopian Jews in a significant manner, even if I need to resign from the government," stated Tamano-Shata.
אני לעולם לא אתן שימשיכו להתעלל ביוצאי אתיופיה ולהפקיר אותם בתחתית סדרי העדיפויות של הממשלה. הממתינים עשרות שנים לעלייה מאתיופיה ובני משפחותיהם בארץ סבלו די והותר. אתנגד לתקציב שלא יקדם את עלייתם באופן משמעותי גם במחיר שלא אשב יותר בממשלה ואחזור לכנסת להצביע נגד הפקרתם.— פנינה תמנו שטה (@pnina_tamano_sh) July 29, 2021