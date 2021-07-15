The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Another extreme heat wave on the way, Health Ministry warns

The ministry stressed that coronavirus guidelines, such as wearing a mask indoors, must still be followed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2021 12:51
People visit a beach along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea during a heatwave in Israel as restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around the country, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 17, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
People visit a beach along the coast of the Mediterranean Sea during a heatwave in Israel as restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around the country, in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 17, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Another extreme heatwave is expected in the coming days, with temperatures reaching as high as 111 F (44 C) and UV indexes at high and extreme levels.
Temperatures will be at their highest on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures reaching as high as 95 F (35 C) in Jerusalem and 88 F (31 C) in Tel Aviv and 111 F (44 C) in Eilat, according to the Israel Meteorological Service. The temperatures are expected to drop in the middle of next week.
The Health Ministry called on the general public, and the elderly and patients with chronic conditions in particular, to avoid exposure to the heat and sun as much as possible, avoid unnecessary exertion, to be sure to drink water and to stay in air-condition places as much as possible.
The ministry stressed that coronavirus guidelines, such as wearing a mask indoors, must still be followed.
Israel and many other countries around the world have been suffering from a number of heat waves in recent weeks.


