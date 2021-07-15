Another extreme heat wave on the way, Health Ministry warns

Temperatures will be at their highest on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures reaching as high as 95 F (35 C) in Jerusalem and 88 F (31 C) in Tel Aviv and 111 F (44 C) in Eilat, according to the Israel Meteorological Service. The temperatures are expected to drop in the middle of next week.

The Health Ministry called on the general public, and the elderly and patients with chronic conditions in particular, to avoid exposure to the heat and sun as much as possible, avoid unnecessary exertion, to be sure to drink water and to stay in air-condition places as much as possible.

Israel and many other countries around the world have been suffering from a number of heat waves in recent weeks. The ministry stressed that coronavirus guidelines, such as wearing a mask indoors , must still be followed.Israel and many other countries around the world have been suffering from a number of heat waves in recent weeks.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}