Appeal filed to extend detention of Yael Melnik's suspected murderer

The Public Defender's Office decided to file an appeal on Wednesday morning to extend the detention of Eduard Kachura, the suspect in the murder of Yael Melnik, Walla reported.

The appeal is expected to be heard in the district court later today.

It was only on Tuesday when Kachura's arrest was extended by three days.

Earlier on Monday, the decision to release Kachura to house arrest was overturned by the Haifa District Court.

Kachura, 49, is suspected of murdering the girl he first met when she was hospitalized in the institution he was employed at as a psychiatric nurse.

The body of 17-year-old Lital Yael Melnik was found on a construction site in Kiryat Motzkin (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Melnik's grandmother reported that she was missing, with Melnik's body discovered partially buried in a construction site the following day in early October.

Kachura was known to have been in a romantic relationship with the girl and denied any connection to her murder, stating that "she was my partner."