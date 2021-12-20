MK Arye Deri to resign from Knesset in plea deal - report

Shas MK Arye Deri will resign from the Knesset and admit to mild tax offenses as part of a plea deal which will keep him out of prison, N12 news reported on Monday.

Deri will remain chairman of the Shas Party, but will resign from the Knesset. He will run for Knesset again in the next Knesset elections, according to the report.

