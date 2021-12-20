The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

MK Arye Deri to resign from Knesset in plea deal - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 20:09

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2021 21:09
Shas MK Arye Deri will resign from the Knesset and admit to mild tax offenses as part of a plea deal which will keep him out of prison, N12 news reported on Monday.
Deri will remain chairman of the Shas Party, but will resign from the Knesset. He will run for Knesset again in the next Knesset elections, according to the report.
Girl flew abroad despite knowing she was infected with COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 09:15 PM
Turkey's Erdogan announces new measures to halt currency crisis
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 07:57 PM
Possible hostage situation in Paris – police reports
By MARVIN ZIEGELE/SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
12/20/2021 06:23 PM
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated - WHO
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 05:57 PM
Court rules not to release more info on intel officer who died in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 05:50 PM
Five-year-old boy found wandering half-naked in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 02:17 PM
Dangerous substance leak at Jerusalem Zoo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 02:08 PM
Man indicted for murdering his wife
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 12:58 PM
Two men arrested crossing border from Gaza with weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 12:21 PM
Bennett meets with UN ambassadors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 11:57 AM
Iran pledges 'crushing' response against any Israeli attack
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 08:26 AM
Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 03:58 AM
Saudi coalition destroy drone aimed at King Abdullah airport
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 12:56 AM
Lebanon may reach initial pact with IMF between Jan-Feb - deputy PM
By REUTERS
12/19/2021 10:39 PM
Bennett: Omicron is here and spreading, time is running out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/19/2021 08:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by