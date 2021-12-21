The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

China puts entry ban on four US individuals in response to sanctions

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 10:11

Updated: DECEMBER 21, 2021 10:44
China has barred entry to four people from a US commission on religious freedom, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, following US sanctions this month against Chinese people and entities over accusations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
The four people, from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), would be banned from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
Their assets in China would also be frozen and Chinese institutions and citizens would be forbidden from dealing with them, Zhao said at a regular briefing in Beijing.
The USCIRF did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
The United States said that its Dec. 10 sanctions were in response to human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, where Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are alleged to have been unlawfully detained, mistreated and forced to work. China denies abuses in Xinjiang and says its policies there help combat extremism.
The USCIRF is a federal government entity that evaluates and suggests policies for countries where religious freedom is deemed to be endangered.
The chair, vice chair and two commissioners at USCIRF would be barred entry, Zhao said.
French army says it has killed leading ISIS member in Niger
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 11:24 AM
Rocket fragment found on building in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 11:17 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,306 new cases, 81 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/21/2021 10:19 AM
Russia fires cruise missile from Sea of Japan in test exercise - media
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 08:30 AM
Japan executes three death row inmates, a first under PM Kishida
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 03:29 AM
US records first death believed related to Omicron variant
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 02:21 AM
Biden tests negative for COVID after staffer tested positive
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 02:20 AM
Japan, US agree Tokyo will pay $13.6 bln over 5 years for hosting US
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 01:21 AM
Omicron variant accounts for 73% of US infections
By REUTERS
12/21/2021 12:55 AM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes offshore Northern California
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 11:34 PM
Two US senators seek probe into Amazon.com labor practices
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 11:18 PM
Girl flew abroad despite knowing she was infected with COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/20/2021 09:15 PM
Turkey's Erdogan announces new measures to halt currency crisis
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 07:57 PM
Possible hostage situation in Paris – police reports
By MARVIN ZIEGELE/SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
12/20/2021 06:23 PM
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated - WHO
By REUTERS
12/20/2021 05:57 PM
