COVID-19: Exceptions Committee flooded with thousands of requests - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 18:05
Israel's Exceptions Committee is currently flooded with thousands of requests for permission to travel following new updated COVID-19 travel rules - and the vast majority of requests are for flights to the United States, KAN reported.
This is a developing story.
Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization for at-home use
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 07:30 PM
Israeli criminal shot dead in Holland
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 07:06 PM
Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 06:23 PM
Israel, US officials discuss concerns over Iran - White House
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 06:01 PM
Death toll from Madagascar boat sinking climbs to 83
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 05:56 PM
Police arrest 15-year-old boy for sexually harassing dozens of minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 05:29 PM
Britain approves Pfizer-BioNTech shot for younger children
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 04:41 PM
Russia says security talks with US agreed for start of next year
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 02:13 PM
Russia, Turkey press Syrian Kurds to engage with Damascus
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 02:00 PM
Libyan parliament committee says presidential election is not possible
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 10:42 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 903 new cases, 80 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 10:14 AM
3 Palestinian prisoners open hunger strike amid prison tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 09:31 AM
Turkish central bank sold $844 mln in Dec. 1 market intervention
By REUTERS
12/22/2021 09:21 AM
26 sexual assault complaints levied against senior gynecologist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 08:57 AM
Knesset worker infected with coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2021 08:34 AM
