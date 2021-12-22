President Joe Biden will make a public statement on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the deadly attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on Wednesday.

"I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from him on that day," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Details have not been finalized, she said.