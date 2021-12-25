The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Palestinians stopped by security forces after planning attack at Joseph's Tomb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2021 00:55
A group of Palestinians planning to strike at Joseph's Tomb in the West Bank city of Nablus were stopped by security forces.
This is a developing story.
Lebanese president says country needs '6-7 years' to exit crisis
By REUTERS
12/24/2021 10:01 PM
Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Jazan - state media
By REUTERS
12/24/2021 09:00 PM
Russia complains about Molotov Cocktail thrown at consulate in Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/24/2021 06:16 PM
Russia conducts test launch of hypersonic missile -Interfax
By REUTERS
12/24/2021 04:13 PM
UK condemns Iran's launch of ballistic missiles in war games
By REUTERS
12/24/2021 04:08 PM
Gilboa Prison escape: Date set for prison commissioner's testimony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/24/2021 02:13 PM
Herzog wishes Putin happy Novy God, gets invited to Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/24/2021 01:02 PM
At least seven died in Thursday wreck off Greek island -coastguard
By REUTERS
12/24/2021 11:37 AM
Police investigate explosion heard in Galilee village
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/24/2021 09:08 AM
Two dead in hospital fire in Astrakhan, Russia - report
By REUTERS
12/24/2021 08:46 AM
At least 30 killed in massive ferry fire in Bangladesh - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/24/2021 08:45 AM
20-year-old Israeli-Druze woman dead after house fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/24/2021 07:21 AM
Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics
By REUTERS
12/24/2021 12:39 AM
Arab security guards file police complaint against MK Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2021 07:56 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden boat in southern Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/23/2021 06:38 PM
