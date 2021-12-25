Islamic State claims responsibility for explosion in Kabul
By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2021 16:40
Islamic State claims responsibility for an explosion that took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, the militant group said on Saturday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account.
