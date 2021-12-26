Israel is missing “concentration camps” for the millions of citizens who do not have a “Green Pass”, Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan said on Sunday.

Yevarkan made the comment during a meeting of the Law and Constitution Committee and was evicted from the hearing by committee chairman MK Gilad Kariv (Labor).

The comment was made after Kariv tried to get Yevarkan to stop interrupting the government’s coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka as he was trying to speak to the MKs. Kariv threatened to remove Yevarkan from the committee and the Likud MK responded, saying: “You are doing here like in Austria. We are only missing concentration camps.”

Austria has taken measures against non-vaccinated in an effort to stop the spread of the Omicron variant.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz was appalled by Yevarkan's comments.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at his Meretz party faction meeting, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"The comparison that Yevarkan made between public health safety measures meant to prevent illness and Nazi concentration camps is nauseating," he wrote on Twitter.

"His words border on Holocaust denial and are a disgrace to the victims and survivors. It is an especially disgraceful and rotten comment as the medical teams are giving their heart and soul for the health of all of us," he wrote.

This is not the first time that a public Jewish or Israeli figure has used comparisons to Nazi methods in protest of COVID safety measures.

In April, Israeli television star Orna Pitussi compared Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to Adolf Hitler Tuesday in video posted on the actress' Facebook profile, later apologizing for her remarks following public criticism.

In October, a prominent rabbi in the Netherlands compared her country’s COVID-19 safety measures to the policies of Nazi Germany, drawing harsh rebuke from Jewish groups.