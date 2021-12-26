The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Disabled IDF veteran tries to commit suicide outside DM office

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 18:19

Updated: DECEMBER 26, 2021 18:22
A disabled IDF veteran attempted to end his life outside the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division at Tel Hashomer in Tel Aviv on Sunday afternoon, according to Army Radio. He was transferred for medical treatment in light condition.
The Defense Ministry told Army Radio that the veteran has been recognized as physically disabled since 1994 and had filed a request two weeks ago to be recognized as disabled due to PTSD as well. According to the ministry, the veteran had been contacted and even offered psychiatric treatment while recognition procedures were conducted.
Clashes break out with Palestinian prisoners in Rimon Prison - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 05:53 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: Cases double in a week, rise to 205
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 02:06 PM
First Omicron case detected in Gaza, Palestinians say
By REUTERS
12/26/2021 12:24 PM
Israeli arrested for physically assaulting, threatening partner's life
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 12:20 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan's Ryukyu Islands - EMSC
By REUTERS
12/26/2021 10:48 AM
Arabs throw Molotov cocktails at Jewish homes in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2021 09:44 AM
Shots fired from passing car at IDF position near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2021 10:52 PM
Explosive thrown at house in north Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2021 10:01 PM
UK police arrest armed man for breaking into Windsor Castle grounds
By REUTERS
12/25/2021 05:58 PM
22-year-old dies in ATV crash near Binyamina
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2021 05:16 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for explosion in Kabul
By REUTERS
12/25/2021 04:40 PM
26-year-old man arrested in Tel Aviv for attacking several women
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2021 04:16 PM
Russia blocks website monitoring anti-Kremlin protests
By REUTERS
12/25/2021 10:55 AM
Internet services in Sudan's capital disrupted ahead of protests
By REUTERS
12/25/2021 07:29 AM
Palestinians stopped by security after planning attack at Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2021 12:55 AM
