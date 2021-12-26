Disabled IDF veteran tries to commit suicide outside DM office

A disabled IDF veteran attempted to end his life outside the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division at Tel Hashomer in Tel Aviv on Sunday afternoon, according to Army Radio. He was transferred for medical treatment in light condition.

The Defense Ministry told Army Radio that the veteran has been recognized as physically disabled since 1994 and had filed a request two weeks ago to be recognized as disabled due to PTSD as well. According to the ministry, the veteran had been contacted and even offered psychiatric treatment while recognition procedures were conducted.

