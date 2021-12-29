Israel Police cancel Hiloula of Baba Sali due to COVID-19

Israel Police have released an order prohibiting the death anniversary of Baba Sali from taking place next week at his burial place in Netivot.

Due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Israel, Israel Police made the call to cancel the religious event, which they estimate to be a mass gathering of over 100,000 Israelis.

Shas MK Ya’acov Margi was critical of Israel Police's decision, stating that the masses will "vote with their feet and the Hiloula will take place," regardless of the police's orders.