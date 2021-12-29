The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Police cancel Hiloula of Baba Sali due to COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 15:22

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2021 16:29
Israel Police have released an order prohibiting the death anniversary of Baba Sali from taking place next week at his burial place in Netivot.
Due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Israel, Israel Police made the call to cancel the religious event, which they estimate to be a mass gathering of over 100,000 Israelis.
Shas MK Ya’acov Margi was critical of Israel Police's decision, stating that the masses will "vote with their feet and the Hiloula will take place," regardless of the police's orders. 
Nine Serbs indicted for killing around 100 Muslims during Bosnian war
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 02:46 PM
Russian and Belarusian fighter jets conduct joint border patrol
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 01:50 PM
Body pulled out of Yarkon River in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 09:37 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 270 soldiers infected, 927 quarantined
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 09:29 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Crete, felt in Israel, Egypt
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 07:46 AM
Fifth victim dies in Denver shooting rampage; gunman identified
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 05:09 AM
CDC director not considering vaccine mandate for domestic flights now
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 01:34 AM
Two attempting to cross Gaza border into Israel detained by IDF forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 08:35 PM
At least 31 killed in Sudanese gold mine collapse
By REUTERS
12/28/2021 07:25 PM
Knesset's Internal Affairs Committee passes electric bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 06:38 PM
Israel Police officer indicted for attacking, threatening ex-partner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 05:39 PM
Israeli farmers protest agricultural reform near Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 03:24 PM
"Indisputable progress" in Iran nuclear talks, says Russian envoy
By REUTERS
12/28/2021 03:02 PM
IDF fires at field in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 12:51 PM
Explosion heard in Damascus caused by controlled detonation - SANA
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2021 09:33 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by