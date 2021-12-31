Putin told Biden new sanctions could rupture US-Russia ties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned his US counterpart Joe Biden in a call that new Western sanctions against Moscow could rupture ties between Russia and the United States and would be a big mistake, the Kremlin said.

But Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia was satisfied with their phone conversation which he said centred on security guarantees that Moscow wants from the West amid a build-up of Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border.

Biden told Putin that the United States and its allies will respond decisively if there is a further invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement. "He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."