Putin told Biden new sanctions could rupture US-Russia ties - Kremlin

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2021 00:46

Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2021 00:56
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned his US counterpart Joe Biden in a call that new Western sanctions against Moscow could rupture ties between Russia and the United States and would be a big mistake, the Kremlin said.
But Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia was satisfied with their phone conversation which he said centred on security guarantees that Moscow wants from the West amid a build-up of Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border.
Biden told Putin that the United States and its allies will respond decisively if there is a further invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.
"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement. "He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."
US CDC says avoid cruise travel as COVID-19 cases surge
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 07:33 PM
Explosion reported at CSX facility in Baltimore; no injuries reported
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 07:17 PM
US FDA expected to approve boosters of Pfizer's vaccine for ages 12-15
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 07:01 PM
Bahrain appoints first ambassador to Damascus in a decade
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 05:34 PM
Four protesters against military rule in Sudan shot dead, doctors say
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 03:25 PM
Rusty gun, bones found next to Jerusalem synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 12:59 PM
Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan. 9
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 11:25 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: Nearly 400 soldiers infected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 11:05 AM
Delta flight safely lands at Ben Gurion after malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 10:05 AM
Bill promoted by coalition falls overnight after MK hides in car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/30/2021 07:38 AM
Myanmar rebels bury more than 30 people killed in 'barbaric' attack
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 06:23 AM
US calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees
By REUTERS
12/30/2021 04:06 AM
Germany, France, Britain, US discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 11:40 PM
Fauci: at least 2 months until US approves vaccine for kids under 5
By REUTERS
12/29/2021 11:25 PM
Shooting towards vehicle in northern Israeli town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/29/2021 10:56 PM
