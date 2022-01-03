Commercial vessel attacked off coast of Yemen - report

A commercial vessel was reportedly attacked off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea on Sunday night, according to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The attack reportedly took place west of the Ras Isa Marine Terminal. Investigations are ongoing, according to UKMTO.

Samir Madani, co-founder of Tanker Trackers, tweeted that the affected ship seems to be the Emirati RWABEE which was heading towards Jizan, Saudi Arabia. The vessel took a sudden right turn and it's position tracking had been offline for over nine hours as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.



pic.twitter.com/p7SdNTWdBl I’m guessing it’s this one (RWABEE) as she was heading towards Jizan, Saudi. Took a sudden right turn and has been offline from AIS for nearly 3h now. A small cargo vessel. https://t.co/jc1uXvRXUR January 3, 2022

The background of the incident is unclear.

This is a developing story.