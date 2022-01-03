The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

'If Trump and [Mike] Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for ... assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr's revenge,' Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 15:08

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2022 16:00
THE WINNER of Iran's presidential election, Ebrahim Raisi, looks on at a polling station in Iran this past Friday (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
THE WINNER of Iran’s presidential election, Ebrahim Raisi, looks on at a polling station in Iran this past Friday
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed revenge on Monday for the US assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani two years ago unless former US President Donald Trump was put on trial.
Iran and groups allied with it in Iraq have been holding events to honor Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards.
He was killed in Iraq in a drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, ordered by then-president Trump.
"If Trump and (former secretary of state Mike) Pompeo are not tried in a fair court for the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani, Muslims will take our martyr's revenge," Raisi said in a televised speech on Monday.
Iraqi women gather at the scene where Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport, Iraq February 13, 2020. (credit: WISSIM AL-OKILI/REUTERS) Iraqi women gather at the scene where Iran's Quds Force top commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad airport, Iraq February 13, 2020. (credit: WISSIM AL-OKILI/REUTERS)
On Sunday, Iran urged the UN Security Council in a letter to hold the United States and Israel, which Tehran says was also involved in the killing, to account, according to Iranian media.
Days after the assassination, the United States told the United Nations that the killing was self-defense and vowed to take additional action "as necessary" in the Middle East to protect US personnel and interests.


Tags Iran Qasem Soleimani Soleimani Ebrahim Raisi
