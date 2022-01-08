Israeli citizen killed in Kazakhstan riots

A 22-year-old Israeli man named Levan Kogeashvili was killed in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday during a violent protest, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced.
The Foreign Ministry is in contact with his parents in Kazakhstan and family in Israel and is assisting in the transfer of his body to Israel for burial, the ministry said.
This is a developing story.
