The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan says 164 people killed during unrest

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 13:17
A total of 164 people, including two children, were killed in violent unrest in Kazakhstan over the last week, Russia's Sputnik news agency cited the Health Ministry as saying on Sunday.
Demonstrations began a week ago against a fuel price rise before exploding into a wider protest against the government.
The ministry said that 103 people had died in Kazakhstan's main city of Almaty, where the worst of the violence took place.
COVID in Israel: Aid to Defense Minister tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 01:29 PM
20 inmates at Ketziot prison test positive for COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 12:09 PM
Two more Knesset workers test positive for COVID
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 11:17 AM
Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill lands in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 10:32 AM
Palestinian man arrested for sexually harassing young Arab women
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 10:09 AM
Woman withdraws rape allegation against former Israeli soccer player
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 09:27 AM
Rabbi Gershon Edelstein tests positive for COVID-19
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 09:02 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 06:23 AM
US vows 'severe response' to any further Russian aggression in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 03:45 AM
Colombia's leftist ELN rebels claim responsibility for bombing
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 03:34 AM
About 200 reported dead in attacks in northwest Nigeria
By REUTERS
01/09/2022 01:40 AM
Woman's body found near Nachal Kelach near Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2022 01:02 AM
Benny Gantz visits families of IDF helicopter crash victims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2022 09:24 PM
Palestinian caught driving stolen vehicle in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/08/2022 06:17 PM
Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues - Czech FM
By REUTERS
01/08/2022 05:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by