28 months for east Jerusalem resident who poured boiling coffee on Jew

Mohammed Suilem, a resident of the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, was sentenced to 28 months imprisonment for pouring boiling coffee on a Jewish man near Damascus Gate during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, according to Ynet.

Suilem documented his crime on the social media platform TikTok at the time.

Jerusalem Court judge Rafi Carmel ruled the crime a hate crime in his verdict.